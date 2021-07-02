﻿Gov’t troops discover Reds’ arms cache in Mt. Province

LA TRINIDAD, Benguet – Joint troops of the Mountain Province police and Philippine Army (PA) discovered an arms cache of the New People’s Army in Besao town, Mountain Province on Thursday, the Police Regional Office Cordillera (PROCor) said on Friday.

Capt. Marnie Abellanida, PROCor information officer, said that government forces recovered weapons and communication materials at the CTG facility in Barangay Gueday including an Elisco M16 A1 rifle with defaced serial number, 2.3 kilograms command-detonated explosives, and four one-kilogram command-detonated explosives. These items were brought to the 69th IB detachment based in Ilocos Sur for proper disposition.

The officer said other seized items include 100 meters of electrical wire, two Motorola radios, an Icom radio with charger, cellular phone, and electrical digital tester.

He said the arms cache was discovered based on information from a community member.

Abellanida added that the government is pursuing its various programs to end the local armed conflict.

“Seryoso po ang gobyerno sa kanyang kagustuhan na matapos na ang kaguluhan sa pagitan ng mga miyembro ng maka-kaliwang grupo at ng gobyerno (the government is serious in its aim to end the hostilities between the members of the left-leaning organization and the government),” he said.

He urged people who have been “lost” to avail of government programs and assistance as the administration pursues effort to end the decades-long insurgency.

“There are programs to help them change to a better and peaceful life,” Abellanida said.

The Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines

Source: Philippines News Agency