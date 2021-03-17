﻿Gov’t troops capture NPA rebel in Iloilo town

Soldiers of the 12th Infantry Battalion (12IB) of the Philippine Army captured a 66-year-old female member of the New People’s Army (NPA) after a brief gun battle with rebels in Barangay Dabong, Janiuay, iloilo at 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

The 12IB, in a press statement, identified the arrested rebel as alias “Bing” of Barangay Araal, La Carlota City, Negros Occidental, a member of NPA’s Sangay ng Yunit Pangpropaganda (SYP) Baloy Platoon.

“She was caught seeking refuge from a house in Dabong village, as her other comrades left her and fled the area,” the statement said.

Col. Gilbert Gorero, director of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (IPPO), said in a report that after a two-minute firefight, the NPAs “withdrew towards northwest direction”.

Recovered from the site of the clash were a cal. 45 pistol with two magazines, seven rounds of ammunition for cal. 45, and components of an anti-personnel landmine.

Also seized were a hammock, two backpacks, a sling bag, two packs of rice, seven canned goods, 10 meters of electric wire, subversive documents, and personal belongings.

‘Bing” and the confiscated items are in the custody of the Janiuay Municipal Police for “inventory, booking, and filing of case”, Gorero said.

The Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA), which has been waging a five-decade armed struggle against the government, is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

Source: Philippines News Agency