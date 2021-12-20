﻿Gov’t troops capture 3 NPA rebels in Zambo Norte

Government troops captured three New People’s Army (NPA) rebels, two of them wounded, following a clash Friday amid the onslaught of Typhoon Odette in Zamboanga del Norte.

The three rebels were captured following a 10-minute firefight in Barangay Nazareth, Sergio Osmeña Sr. town, Lt. Col. Nolasco Coderos, 97th Infantry Battalion commander, said in a phone interview on Saturday.

Coderos identified them as Antonia Morato, 57, a medic; Villamor Galleon, 64; and Rosalinda Saberon, 53, members of Guerilla Front Big Beautiful Country of the NPA’s Western Mindanao Regional Party Committee.

They were provided with first aid while Morato and Galleon were brought to “where our ambulance was deployed and transported to the Zamboanga del Norte Medical Center.”

No soldier was hurt in the encounter.

A joint team of the 97th and 42nd Infantry Battalions launched the operation after they received a report on the presence of about 15 NPA rebels in Barangay Nazareth.

“This encounter was a result of the report by concerned residents,” Coderos said.

Recovered from the encounter site were four mobile phones, assorted food items, medical paraphernalia, 11 rounds of .45-caliber ammunition, one solar-powered and two mobile phone batteries, two phone chargers, documents with high intelligence value, and personal belongings.

The Communist Party of the Philippines – NPA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

Source: Philippines News Agency