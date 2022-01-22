﻿Gov’t to set up Covid-19 vax sites in transport terminals

The government will be setting up coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccination sites in transport terminals and train stations to ramp up its immunization efforts amid the recent uptick in cases, Malacañang said Friday.

“Sa mga susunod na araw din ay ilulunsad ng DOTr (Department of Transportation) ang vaccination sites sa mga istasyon ng tren, pantalan, at maging sa tollways (In the coming days, the DOTr will rollout vaccination sites in rail stations, ports, and tollways),” Cabinet Secretary and acting presidential spokesperson Karlo Nograles said in a press briefing.

Nograles made the statement after the DOTr started to implement the “no vaccine, no ride” policy to help curb the spread of Covid-19 amid another surge in new infections.

The policy bars the unvaccinated and those partially unvaccinated from accessing public transportation, except for those medically exempt, those who need to acquire essential goods and services, and those working in essential industries.

Nograles said the DOTr will also launch a Covid-19 vaccination drive for transport workers and commuters at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) from January 24 to 28.

“Ang programang ito ay sadyang ihahandog natin para sa mga transport workers at mga commuter (This program is for transport workers and commuters),” he added.

The “We Vax As One: Mobile Vaccination Drive” will allow walk-ins with registration to be done onsite.

Around 500 AstraZeneca vaccine doses will be administered daily during the vaccination drive period. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency