﻿Gov’t to deploy J&J’s Janssen jabs amid vax ‘hesitancy’ in BARMM

_: MANILA – The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) will be “more likely” to receive a large volume of Johnson and Johnson (J&J)’s single-dose Janssen vaccine to address vaccine hesitancy in the area, Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., chief of the National Task Force (NTF) against Covid-19, said on Thursday.

Galvez, also the vaccine czar, cited a high percentage of vaccine hesitancy and low vaccination status, particularly in the far-flung areas of the region.

However, he noted an increase in the region’s vaccine uptake upon receiving single-shot Janssen vaccine.

“Talagang problema namin talaga ‘yung hesitation. Nakita namin, when we deployed ‘yung three million na J&J, ang taas ng acceptance (Hesitation is really a problem. We see that when we deployed about three million doses of J&J, there’s a high acceptance),” Galvez in an interview over ANC’s Headstart.

Galvez said the government ordered six million doses of J&J’s Janssen which are slated to be delivered in the country within this month.

“Hopefully the 4.5 million doses will arrive and we will intend to deploy it to the different areas of BARMM considering also in Tawi-Tawi, Sulu, and Basilan very advantageous ‘yung J&J na single shot (the J&J shot is very advantageous),” he said.

Data from the Department of Health’s Covid-19 vaccination dashboard showed the BARMM has the lowest vaccination status covering 0.67 percent of its 2,319,012 total adult population.

To date, the BARMM administered a total of 18,906 doses, with 15,496 doses given as first shots and 3,410 residents are fully vaccinated.

Source: Philppines News Agency