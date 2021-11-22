﻿Gov’t to build houses for over 2.9K informal settlers in Bataan

The government is set to build 2,936 housing units for informal settler families (ISFs) in Bataan province, the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) announced on Saturday.

In a statement, DHSUD Secretary Eduardo del Rosario said the housing units will accommodate various ISFs living along the danger zones in the province.

It will also house families hit by a fire in Bataan town two years ago, he added.

On Nov. 19, del Rosario led the official groundbreaking and ceremonial turnover of a check donation for land development of the 1Bataan Village in Orion town.

He said the housing project, amounting to PHP23,674,655, will be jointly undertaken by the DHSUD, Bataan provincial government, the National Housing Authority (NHA), and AyalaLand Corp., in promotion of “incentivized compliance to the balanced housing program.”

“So ibig sabihin nito, 2,936 families will be benefitted by this project, at kung kukwentahin natin ang (and if we are going to count the) total number of individuals, it’s about 12,000 Filipinos ang makikinabang dito (will benefit from this),” he said during the event, noting that the housing sector is firm on its commitment to provide decent and sustainable housing to Filipinos.

Del Rosario said they are adhering to President Rodrigo Duterte’s order to “ensure that all housing projects and units are within the standard set forth by the national government.”

“Ayaw na ayaw po ng ating mahal na Pangulo na malalamang ang kanyang administrasyon ay nagkaroon ng project na maka-classify natin as sub-standard (Our president doesn’t want to hear that there are sub-standard projects under his administration),” he added.

Del Rosario was joined by Bataan Governor Albert Garcia, Vice-Governor Ma. Cristina Garcia, Orion Mayor Antonio Raymundo Jr. as well as DHSUD regional director Lyndon Juntilla and other officials during the event.

