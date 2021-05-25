﻿Gov’t team ramps up info-drive to raise vax confidence in Cebu

The inter-agency advocacy team in Central Visayas has intensified its information campaign to raise public confidence and generate demand for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccines.

On Tuesday, the Regional Vaccination Operations Center (RVOC), in partnership with the Presidential Communications Operations Office’s Philippine Information Agency (PIA), Department of Health (DOH), and the Department of the Interior and Local Government in Central Visayas visited the southern town of San Fernando to educate the residents about the vaccination program of the national government.

Fayette Riñen, head of PIA-Region 7 that chaired the communications, advocacy and partnership team, said the inter-agency effort for the national vaccination program has targeted all local governments in Cebu and Central Visayas.

“As much as possible, all LGUs (local government units will be visited for the town hall meeting) but if not, then at least 50 to 60 percent in Cebu (since) 60 percent of the vaccinees in the region are in Cebu. We also have plans to go to other provinces in the region,” Riñen told the Philippine News Agency in a message.

The team has so far conducted town hall meetings in the towns of Bantayan, Madridejos and Sta. Fe on Bantayan Island, City of Naga, towns of Poro, San Francisco, Tudela and Pilar on Camotes Island, and in San Fernando on Tuesday.

In San Fernando, Riñen advised the local officials and residents not to be complacent this time that the Covid-19 pandemic bogged the economy, citing a surge in cases even in big countries like India.

Dr. Shelbay Blanco, medical officer of DOH-7, urged San Fernando officials to help the national government disseminate correct information about the vaccines to their constituents and help in effort to slow down wrong nuances that have weakened people’s confidence.

Blanco said the national government has been busy in procuring vaccines from different sources abroad just to protect the public in reducing morbidity and mortality brought by the Covid-19.

“We have experts in every step of the way to ensure that we have safe and effective vaccines. Starting from research to development of the vaccines, we have experts who coordinate with the manufacturers to check the results of their clinical trials,” Blanco told the participants of the inter-agency team’s town hall meeting in San Fernando.

San Fernando Mayor Lakambini Reluya rallied for support from his constituents, telling them not to forget the information relayed by the inter-agency team about the vaccination program of the national government.

Source: Philippines News Agency