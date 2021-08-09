﻿Gov’t targets to administer 1M jabs daily

National Task Force (NTF) Against Covid-19 deputy chief implementer Vivencio Dizon said the government targets to administer 1 million doses of vaccines against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in a day.

In a Palace briefing Monday, Dizon said the NTF aims to further accelerate vaccination across the country amid the threats of faster-spreading Delta variant.

He said the country hit its highest daily vaccination last week of 710,482 jabs.

“But again, the biggest challenge is still the supply,” he added in Filipino.

The NTF official said that once the country gets its order from vaccine manufacturers, more than 750,000 jabs can be rolled out in a day.

“Up to a million per day, as long as there is a supply,” Dizon said. “It’s really a race against the (Delta) variant.”

Government data show that as of Sunday, nearly 24.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines were already administered.

Vaccine administration during the 23rd week of vaccination in the country reached 3.62 million doses, with an average 516,061 doses administered daily.

Source: Philippines News Agency