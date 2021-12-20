﻿Gov’t secures Covid vax in typhoon-hit areas

The government is working to ensure that the supply of vaccines against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in areas of the country struck by Typhoon Odette would not be adversely affected.

“In spite of the typhoon in some parts of the country, we assure that they (vaccine supplies) are in safe and secure hands,” Dr. Ma. Paz Corrales of the National Task Force Against Covid-19 told newsmen Friday night during the arrival of 1,164,150 doses of the Pfizer vaccine procured by the government through the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Corrales said in some regions, officials have scheduled another three-day mass vaccination campaign from December 20 to 22.

“Not only should we ensure the safety of our vaccines but we also had to ensure the safety of our health workers that we had to have a different vaccination date,” she said.

“For a merrier Christmas, let me reiterate the importance of vaccination. It’s free and may be given to those who are qualified to receive it.”

This month saw the arrival of more than 35.3 million vaccine doses, bringing the total number of doses delivered to the country to 178,004,070.

It is the third month in a row that vaccine deliveries exceeded 34 million doses.

Source: Philippines News Agency