﻿Gov’t remains focused on public service delivery: Go

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go on Monday defended President Rodrigo Duterte and the administration, saying the government remains on top of the situation and is focused on public service delivery despite criticisms in social media at the height of recent calamities and crises faced by the country.

He also said the chief executive has always been busy working and leading the country amid the challenges brought about by natural disasters and the Covid-19 pandemic.

“’Yung iba, puro batikos lang ang inaatupag habang kami ay umaaksyon. Ang kailangan ng taumbayan ngayon ay agarang aksyon at tulong. Uunahin namin palagi ang kapakanan at buhay ng mga Pilipino,” Go said.

(Others have only been criticizing while we are doing our jobs. Our countrymen need immediate action and assistance. We would always prioritize the welfare and lives of Filipinos.)

“Magmalasakit nalang sana sila sa mga kawani ng gobyerno na sinasakripisyo ang buhay nila upang tugunan ang mga humihingi ng saklolo. Sana makipagbayanihan nalang sila para sa ikabubuti ng kapwa nilang Pilipino,” he said.

(These critics should instead show compassion to our government servants who sacrifice their lives to heed the call of those who are in need of help. I hope they help those in need for the welfare of their fellow Filipinos.)

In an interview on November 16, during his visit to typhoon-induced flooding victims in Marikina City, Go said President Duterte was closely monitoring and giving directives to respond to the immediate needs of Filipinos while still being able to fulfill his obligations as head of state in the 37th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit of Leaders.

“Sa totoo lang, nasa Asean (Summit) po ang ating Pangulo noong Huwebes, Sabado, at Linggo. Kahit nasa kalagitnaan po ng Asean, dahil kanya po itong obligasyon na bilang head of the state na mag-represent sa Pilipinas, nandiyan pa rin siya at nakatutok… lumipad siya sa Marikina. Kahapon po, closing (ng Asean Summit), lumipad po siya sa Cagayan Valley, lumipad rin po kami ng Camarines Sur,” Go said.

(Our President was at the Asean last Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. Even at the Asean because it is his obligation as head of the state to represent the Philippines, he was always monitoring the situation. He flew to Marikina and yesterday during the closing, he also flew to Cagayan Valley and Camarines Sur.)

“Halos wala na pong tulog ang ating Pangulo. Matanda na po ang ating Pangulo pero magpapakamatay po ‘yan para sa kanyang kapwa Pilipino. ‘Yan po ang totoo,” he added.

(The President had barely slept. He is already old but he would risk his life for his fellow Filipino. And that’s the truth.)

Go said President Duterte has been consistent in his top marching orders for all concerned agencies to immediately assist all affected Filipinos, use all available resources to restore normalcy as soon as possible, and mobilize the whole government for a holistic approach toward recovery and rehabilitation.

“Para sa akin, hindi po nagkulang ang ating Pangulo. Deployed po ang lahat ng government agencies na handang tumulong. Ibig sabihin, nakalatag po ‘yan sa iba’t ibang parte ng bansa. Katulad sa Cagayan, pinuntahan niya kahapon, pinagbilin niya sa lahat ng ahensya ng gobyerno—ayusin, tulungan kaagad,” Go said.

(For me, the President has not reneged on his duties. He deployed all government agencies to help. That means it is laid out for the various parts of the country. Like in Cagayan, he went there yesterday, he ordered all government agencies to immediately extend help.)

Go called for unity as he urged critics to help their fellow Filipinos instead, and cooperate with the government in order to uplift the lives of those affected by the crises.

Go also assured typhoon victims that the government will not leave anyone behind, as promised by the President.

He committed to help them get the assistance they need from the concerned agencies, such as the National Housing Authority (NHA).

Go said he coordinated with the NHA in order to provide viable options for relocation to those who lost their homes, taking into consideration their sources of livelihood.

As for victims staying in evacuation centers, he reminded them and local officials to strictly observe and implement health protocols to avoid an increase in Covid-19 cases.

He added that health officers should be deployed in evacuation sites to ensure that their medical needs are given attention and their safety is prioritized. (

