﻿Gov’t offices in NCR told to adopt skeleton workforce during ECQ

Malacañang has directed all government offices and instrumentalities in Metro Manila that are under the executive branch to deploy a skeleton workforce during the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) from August 6 to 20.

Under Memorandum Circular (MC) 87, inked Tuesday by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea but was made public on Wednesday, the number of employees who can physically report for work should not be less than 20 percent to ensure continuity of government services during the two-week implementation of ECQ.

“There is a need to ensure the continuous delivery of public services during the ECQ period in NCR (National Capital Region),” the order read.

Under MC 87, the head of agency is directed to determine the number of personnel needed to go to the workplace, taking into consideration the services that must remain unhampered even during the imposition of ECQ.

Heads of government agencies and instrumentalities, including government-owned and -controlled corporations, are told to adopt work-from-home arrangements for their other workers.

“During the period of 06 to 20 August 2021, government agencies and instrumentalities in the NCR shall remain fully operational even as the region is placed under ECQ, subject to the on-site capacity and work-from-home arrangements authorized herein,” the memorandum read.

Agencies providing health and emergency front-line services, laboratory and testing services, border control, and other critical services are allowed to operate up to “full on-site capacity.”

Before August 6, the head of each agency in the NCR is mandated to submit to the head of the department exercising control or supervision over it, or to which it is attached, the specific percentage of the agency’s skeleton workforce and the work arrangements during ECQ period.

“The skeleton workforce, as determined by the agency, shall be immediately implemented upon the onset of ECQ, provided that department head may, at any time, direct the modification of the submitted on-site capacity or related arrangements, as health considerations and the exigencies of the service may require,” the order said.

Metro Manila, which is currently under general community quarantine “with heightened restrictions,” will shift to ECQ from August 6 to 20 to prevent the further spread of the more transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Other agencies in Metro Manila that are under the legislative and judicial branches of government, independent constitutional commissions and bodies, as well as local government units, are enjoined to adopt MC 87.

The memorandum takes effect immediately.

