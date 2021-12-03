﻿Gov’t must continue momentum in vax rollout

Deputy Speaker Eric Martinez on Thursday said the government must continue the momentum in vaccination rollouts across the country, most especially in administering booster shots for medical front-liners, senior citizens, and high-risk individuals.

Martinez called for a continuous government effort despite the declining Covid-19 cases within the past week in the country.

He cited the World Health Organization (WHO) Coronavirus (Covid-19) Dashboard showing that the Philippines reported 4,964 cases in the last 7 days.

He also cited statistics from Worldometer showing a -46 percent weekly case percentage change for the country, one of the lowest in the world.

“We are slightly ahead of the virus for now base on the latest numbers, but there should be no room for complacency for all of us,” Martinez said.

Martinez said minimum health protocols should still be in place for all establishments and urged the government “not to let our guards down”.

With the threat of the Omicron variant still looming, Martinez reiterated his campaign for “extreme vigilance” in the country’s borders for incoming passengers.

“The numbers bring good news to all of us for the approaching holiday season, yet we should still practice maximum caution for more delightful holidays,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency