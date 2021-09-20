﻿Gov’t, medical workers united in fight vs. Covid-19: Panelo

The government never neglected medical front-liners amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo said on Saturday.

Panelo issued the statement in response to the recent remarks by a doctor about the country’s Covid-19 response efforts which supposedly seemed to have “no destination”.

Dr. Jennifer Aranzamendez, an obstetrician-gynecologist, took to Facebook on September 11 to make public the plight of her fellow health workers, saying they feel like they have been “left alone” in the battle against Covid-19.

She narrated her fellow medical front-liners’ physical and mental exhaustion, considering their exacting work environment because of the continuing rise in Covid-19 infections.

Panelo, during his commentary show “Counterpoint”, assured Aranzamendez and other medical workers that the government is working hand in hand with them and will continuously do so “for better or for worse” to defeat Covid-19.

“Hindi naman (We did not [leave you alone in the fight against Covid-19]),” he said. “Huwag kang mag-alala. Maaari ba kayong pabayaan? Sama-sama tayo dito. Sama-sama tayo sa hirap at ginhawa (Do not worry. Can we abandon you? We are all in this together. We will stand united, for better or for worse).”

Aranzamendez also stressed the importance of receiving Covid-19 vaccine shots, as she noted that most coronavirus-stricken patients with severe symptoms are unvaccinated.

Panelo echoed her call, telling the public to heed the government’s repeated reminders to follow health protocols and get inoculated.

“Maging masigasig tayo sa pagsunod ng protocols. Manghikayat po tayo na magpabakuna ang mga tao. ‘Yun po ang gawin natin (Let’s be persistent in following the protocols. Let us also urge others to get vaccinated. That’s what we should do),” he said.

Panelo also appealed to the public to help the government in the fight against Covid-19 by not defying quarantine and health rules.

“Let’s just pray and help the government. Kung hindi po tayo makatulong, huwag na po tayong magpabigat (If we cannot help the government, do not be a burden to others),” Panelo said.

On Saturday, the country recorded 27,024 new recoveries from Covid-19 that raised the overall count to 2,126,879, or 90.6 percent of the total 2,347,550 infections.

There are still 184,088 active Covid-19 cases, down from Friday’s 188,108.

Source: Philippines News Agency