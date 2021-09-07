﻿Gov’t forces intercept three NPA couriers, contrabands

Government troops here intercepted live ammunition, grenades, and food supplies belonging to the New People’s Army (NPA) on Friday night.

In a statement on Saturday, Brig. Gen. Romeo Caramat Jr., Director of the Police Regional Office-13 (Caraga), said they arrested the couriers who were transporting the contrabands in Purok 1B, Barangay Pianing, Butuan City.

Caramat identified the couriers as Ferdinand Dagium, 27, and his brother Rolando, 34; and Marvin Pepito Merencillo, 26.

Ferdinand is a councilor of Barangay Magsaysay in Sibagat, Agusan del Sur, while Merencillo, is a resident of Purok 1, Barangay Mount Ararat, Bayugan City.

They belong to the Regional Sentro de Grabidad of the North Eastern Mindanao Regional Committee of the NPA.

Seized from the suspects were 4,800 pieces AK-47 live ammunition, two rifle grenades, three motorcycles, and assorted food supplies.

“The joint operation was launched after we received a report on the transportation of the ammunition and the movement of the NPA rebels in the area,” Caramat said.

The government troopers involved in the operation included the Intelligence Division of PRO-13, Butuan City Police Station 4, Butuan City Mobile Force Company, Butuan City Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Canine Unit, and the 65th and 75th Infantry Battalions of the Army.

