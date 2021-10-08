﻿Gov’t, food firm program helps potato farmers raise yields

Potato farmers have found a lifeline in a project initiated by Universal Robina Corp. (URC) with the government, allowing them to thrive amid a devastating pandemic.

In support of the Duterte administration’s major initiative of fostering a more productive and progressive agriculture sector through inclusive growth and sustainable development, URC, one of the country’s largest food firms, and the Department of Agriculture agreed in 2018 to work together to provide farmers with quality potato seeds, training, and research access.

Since then, potato yields from the program have grown by more than fivefold.

“Despite the pandemic, we were able to produce a million kilos, thanks to this program,” said Ardan Copas, head of the United Potato Cooperative in Benguet.

Farmers are now able to harvest 10 to 15 kilos a year out of a kilo of seeds from just three to four kilos previously. Last year, they were able to harvest some 1,258 metric tons of potatoes.

That has helped tide them over amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic that has disrupted food supply chains. It also guaranteed a stable supply of potatoes for consumers.

URC has been providing imported Granola potato seeds from Canada to farming communities in Benguet, Mt. Province, Bukidnon, and Davao del Sur under the “Sustainable Potato Program”.

Last year, the company was able to donate up to 135 metric tons (MT) of Granola Elite 3 table potato seeds imported from Canada to over 1,000 farmers.

“These were really quality seeds, and have been a big help for us,” Copas said.

He said his group had been able to sell their potatoes for PHP30 to PHP35 a kilo.

Gabriel Bandao, head of the Imbayao Community Participatory Action Research Association, said farmers in Imbayao town, in Bukidnon, were able to sell nearly 10,000 kilos of potatoes at PHP65 to PHP70 a kilo.

“The program helped 100 percent of farmers here in Imbayao. That’s why we are very thankful to URC. They’ve helped us improve our yield and, with it, our lives,” he said.

Cooperatives participating in the program have also received quality training, as well as access to the latest research and technology on potato farming.

In 2019, a group of farmers went on a five-day course in Canada as part of URC’s collaboration with the Prince Edwards Island Potato Board.

There, they learned new techniques on seeding and planting, soil management, storage and other key practices.

“This initiative has been a win for everyone. Farmers get the resources they need to weather the pandemic. There is a boost in efforts to promote high-value crops like potato. URC, meanwhile, realizes its goals under its people- and planet-friendly strategy,” Laurent Levan, URC’s SVP for Corporate Development & External Affairs, said.

Levan said the Sustainable Potato Program is part of URC’s move towards becoming a global sustainable organization.

“Our company is building its sustainability roadmap alongside the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. This includes responsible sourcing, production, consumption and developing the capabilities of communities for better livelihood,” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency