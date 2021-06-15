﻿Gov’t employee, 4 others fall in Zambo drug ops

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Five people, including a government employee, were arrested while some PHP127,071 worth of illegal drugs were seized in separate anti-drug operations in the region.

Brig. Gen. Ronaldo Genaro Ylagan, Police Regional Office-9 (PRO-9) director, on Tuesday identified the government employee as Christian Paul Velonta, 32, of Zone II, Purok Malipayon, Barangay Bulatok, Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

Ylagan said Velonta, an employee of the provincial government, was arrested in a buy-bust around 8:40 p.m. Monday in Purok Nangka, Barangay Banale.

Recovered from Velonta were some PHP10,404 worth of suspected shabu, PHP1,000 marked money, a caliber .45 pistol with ammunition, and a sling bag.

The other suspects were identified as Jundel Tuñacao, 41; Noli Bali, 38; Bryan Perez, 41; and, Abubacar Abison, 38.

Ylagan said Tuñacao was caught in possession of 10 grams of suspected shabu worth PHP68,000, a coin purse, and PHP500 marked money when arrested in an anti-drug operation around 10 p.m. Monday in Barangay San Roque.

Bali yielded some five grams of suspected shabu worth PHP34,000, a coin purse, and PHP500 marked money when arrested in a buy-bust around 1 a.m. Tuesday in Barangay Zone III.

He said seized from Perez were some PHP13,600 worth of suspected shabu, a coin purse, and PHP200 marked money when arrested in a buy-bust around 8:40 p.m. Monday in Barangay Lunzuran.

Abison was caught in possession of some PHP1,067 worth of suspected shabu and PHP500 marked money when arrested in an anti-drug operation around 1:55 p.m. Monday in Purok Makugihon, Barangay Tirso Babiera, Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay.

The suspects will be charged with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002

Source: Philippines News Agency