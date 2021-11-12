﻿Gov’t agencies launches ‘Angat local PH’ for devolution info

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM), together with the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), and the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO), launched the ‘Angat Lokal PH’ Facebook page to kick-off government’s awareness and information campaign on devolution.

The ‘Angat Lokal PH” FB page is the official social media platform in disseminating updates and information related to the Mandanas-Garcia Supreme Court Ruling of 2019, and the implementation of the Executive Order No. 138 signed by President Rodrigo Duterte on June 1, 2021, on Full Devolution, or the transfer of certain functions in delivering basic services from national government agencies to local government units (LGUs).

As the official media and information source, the ‘Angat Lokal PH’ Facebook page features relevant news, visuals, infographics, videos, featurettes, and press releases on topics parallel to the impending devolution of power and services to LGUs.

LGUs will see an increase in their portion of national taxes beginning in 2022, as stated in EO No. 138, and in accordance with the Mandanas ruling.

The increase in fiscal allocation would enable LGUs to better serve their constituents by providing basic services and implementing devolved programs and projects.

“Dahil sa full devolution, ‘Aangat ang Lakas ng Lokal’ sa tulong ng ‘Dagdag na Pondo’ na magdudulot ng ‘Angat Serbisyo’ para sa mga mamamayan’ (Because of full devolution, the LGUs would be empowered with more funds that would result in improved service to the people),” DILG Secretary Eduardo Año said in a media release.

The ‘Angat Lokal PH’ page is co-administered by the members of the Devolution Sub-Committee on Communication Strategy.

Source: Philippines News Agency