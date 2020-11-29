﻿Gordon thanks SoKor for P10-M aid for typhoon victims

Philippine Red Cross (PRC) chairman and CEO Senator Richard Gordon thanked the South Korea government for donating nearly PHP10-million as humanitarian assistance for families and communities affected by Super Typhoon Rolly and Typhoon Ulysses.

Gordon personally received a check for USD200,000 from outgoing South Korean Ambassador to the Philippines Han Dong Man during a dinner on November 23.

“We thank you for the humanitarian aid and we will make sure that this will go directly to the people. Kamsahamnida!” Gordon said.

Gordon also expressed his and the PRC’s gratitude to the outgoing ambassador for the numerous donations made by the South Korean government during his stint in the country.

“You have done so much to further strengthen the ties between our nations which will definitely be a legacy. On behalf of the staff and volunteers of the Philippine Red Cross, we wish you safety on your next journey and a life full of happiness ahead. You will always have a second home in the Philippines,” he said.

Korea, through its embassy here, has always made donations to the PRC whenever disaster strikes any part of the country to help fund the humanitarian operations that they conduct in the area concerned.

Its donations for the past five years include a PHP5-million donation for Marawi in July 2017 for 20 portable toilets that served more than 4,500 individuals in four evacuation centers in Lanao del Norte and Lanao del Sur.

In February 2018, they also donated PHP10 million for the PRC’s Mayon operation, for the distribution of hygiene and health kits for 4,000 persons in four evacuation centers, among other assistance.

In September 2018, Korea also donated PHP16 million for PRC’s Typhoon Ompong operations, which was used to provide affected households with a livelihood assistance amounting to PHP10,000 each.

When a series of strong earthquakes jolted different parts of Mindanao last year, Korea also donated PHP5 million for PRC’s Mindanao Earthquake Recovery Phase.

In January this year, too, it also donated PHP10 million to facilitate relief operations in communities affected by the Taal Volcano eruption, which displaced some 45,000 residents.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY