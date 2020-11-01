﻿Gordon seeks IFRC help to build homes in typhoon-battered areas

Philippine Red Cross (PRC) Chairperson Senator Richard Gordon is seeking assistance from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to help build better homes as Super Typhoon Rolly batters the country.

In a Laging Handa public briefing, Gordon said PRC teams will be conducting assessments operations to determine the extent of damage in typhoon-hit areas.

“Nag-appeal na ako sa International Red Cross, baka maghanda tayo para sa maaring maging pabahay kung kakayanin natin (I have already appealed to the International Red Cross, that maybe we can prepare for possible housing projects),” he said.

Once finished with damage assessment, he said the PRC will send their report to the IFRC in its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

“When we have something already estimated, ipapadala natin ‘yan sa Geneva at mag-a-appeal tayo sa buong samahan ng (we will send it to Geneva and we will appeal to the) Red Cross [and] Red Crescent Movement,” he added.

Citing how the PRC together with IFRC were able to build around 90,000 houses in areas affected by 2013 Super Typhoon Yolanda, he expressed hope that the same can be done for areas affected by Super Typhoon Rolly.

Meanwhile, Gordon also assured that the PRC will continue to support the government’s assistance to evacuees living in disaster-prone areas.

He said the PRC has been providing food, water, medicine, hygiene kits, and psychosocial support to evacuees.

PRC has also prepared sufficient blood supply for victims of the disaster, he said.

Gordon also said PRC has deployed emergency response vehicles to provide transport to passengers stranded in railway stations free of charge.

“Meron tayong 6×6 na umiikot sa Edsa para doon sa naiwanan ng mga tren dahil tumigil ang mga tren natin (We have 6×6 vehicles around Edsa for those stranded),” he said.

Gordon also assured that all accredited laboratories being operated by the organization have reopened their services to Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) after temporarily halting the conduct of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) tests.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said from 19 to 31 million individuals could be displaced by super typhoon.

Source: Philippines News Agency