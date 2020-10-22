﻿Google PH launches free listing of products for MSMEs

Google Philippines now allows businesses to list their products on the Google Shopping tab for free to help micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) recover.

Bernadette Nacario, Google Philippines country director, said in a Google online event Wednesday that this is part of Google’s initiatives to help Filipino businesses bounce back amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

With the free product listing on the Google Shopping tab, Filipino merchants can get more exposure for their products. It also means that there will be more choices of stores for shoppers when they search for certain products.

Aside from free listing on the Google Shopping tab, Google Philippines has committed to continue the MSME Caravan partnership with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

The MSME Caravan was launched last February to train MSMEs to grow their businesses using digital tools such as Google My Business and Prime app as well as getting advice from experts.

Google Philippines said it will continue this program online.

To date, over 14,000 business owners have participated in the MSME Caravan.

“Economic recovery is a critical moment for the Philippines and Google is committed to supporting the country through the best of our technology and programs like the MSME Caravan. We will continue to empower Filipinos and our partners with the right digital knowledge and tools so the benefits of technology can be harnessed for the safe rebuilding of our economy,” Nacario said.

DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez also underscored the critical role of digitalization for MSMEs to thrive amid the global health crisis.

“Digitalization is one of the keys to help our MSMEs cope with the Covid-19 pandemic. This will help small businesses reap the benefits of the growing digital economy, including reaching and engaging customers while prioritizing their well-being. We’re glad our partnership with Google Philippines will enable us to conduct webinars and offer other resources to help small businesses digitalize at this important time,” Lopez said.

Google Philippines also bared that it has partnered with the Department of Tourism (DOT) to support the recovery of local tourism.

The Explore tab on Google Maps will soon list DOT-recommended things to do and places to go in the country.

“The revival of local tourism plays a significant role in the recovery of our economy. The strategic use of technology will help us reopen our destinations while ensuring the health and safety of Filipinos,” bounce back,” DOT Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said. “The DOT is excited with the possibilities ahead for Google Maps in helping our tourism establishments.”

Source: Philippines News Agency