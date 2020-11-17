﻿Good Samaritans come to aid of flood victims in Isabela, Cagayan

A group of civic youth volunteers in this town and Ilagan City has been preparing hot meals such as rice porridge, chicken and egg soup, and packed lunch since Nov. 13 aside from giving medical, household, and hygiene essentials to villagers affected by floods spawned by Typhoon Ulysses last week.

Each day, the group members prepare 400 free meals and two large pots of cooked food and distribute these to residents in different barangays in the two towns.

“It is tiring but fulfilling,” lead youth volunteer Patricia Neyra told the Philippine News Agency on Tuesday.

Neyra, a flight stewardess who was retrenched due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, said helping other people in her hometown here touches her heart.

“Volunteers and donors come in droves and we are thankful for the support and kindness for the flood victims,” she said.

Meanwhile, two police officers were awarded with medals on Tuesday for helping villagers—one assisted a birthing woman and another for saving two young boys from drowning.

Feted were Patrolman Bryan Bangayan who acted as a “komadrona” (midwife) to the woman who gave birth in Barangay Bagay, Tuguegarao City,Cagayan province and Patrolman Jayrick Talosig who saved the two boys in a flooded corn field in Ilagan City, Isabela province.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY