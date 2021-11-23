﻿Go urges GenSan folk to get vaxxed

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go appealed to residents here on Monday to cast aside their doubts and get the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccines for their protection and the fast-tracking of economic recovery.

Go, who joined the distribution of government assistance to solo parents at the city’s oval plaza, said getting vaccinated is the only way for the country to overcome the pandemic and its negative impacts.

“If you want to get back to your normal lives, have yourselves vaccinated,” he said in his speech.

Go reiterated that the country has enough stockpile of vaccines, with the secured doses already reaching around 130 million.

He assured Mayor Ronnel Rivera that he will personally facilitate the delivery of more vaccines to speed up the ongoing rollout.

Go cited the vaccines are free and proven effective in protecting against severe Covid-19 infection and deaths.

In Metro Manila, he said cases are slowly decreasing and more economic sectors are opening up as 90 percent of its residents are already vaccinated.

“Don’t be afraid of the vaccines and trust your government. It is the only key or solution to our current situation,” he said.

Go said he is continually pushing for the granting of incentives to encourage more individuals to get vaccinated.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier granted his proposal to provide cash incentives of at least PHP500 to beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program once they avail of vaccines.

The City Health Office reported Monday that 360,553 doses were already administered as of November 19.

A total of 161,740 individuals, or 35.18 percent of the 459,732 target to achieve population protection, are already fully vaccinated, while 198,813 or 43.25 percent are waiting for their second doses.

During the event, 600 solo parents received cash grants of PHP3,000 each through the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation of the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

The National Housing Authority also started the release of the PHP30,000 shelter assistance to the 520 families that lost their homes in a huge fire in Purok Saeg, Barangay Calumpang on November 3.

The Department of Labor and Employment also enrolled the fire victims in its flagship Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers program, which will provide emergency employment for 90 days.

Go’s office provided grocery items, vitamins, face masks, and raffled off 20 bicycles and 20 computer tablets to the beneficiaries.

Source: Philippines News Agency