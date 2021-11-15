﻿Go takes over as PDP-Laban presidential candidate

Ruling party Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) made two major changes in its 2022 slate on Saturday, two days before the deadline for substitution of candidates.

Following Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa’s withdrawal, erstwhile vice-presidential bet Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go will now be the standard-bearer.

Go was accompanied by President Rodrigo Duterte when he submitted his statement of withdrawal as vice-presidential candidate and certificate of candidacy (COC) for president at the Commission on Elections (Comelec) main office in Intramuros, Manila.

It was not yet revealed who Go’s running mate will be.

In an interview with a news channel, dela Rosa said it is a party decision, just like when he filed his COC for president.

“I’m a good soldier. I will just follow party decisions. So, desisyon po ng partido na mag-withdraw ako. Kaya ako nag-withdraw (So, it is the decision of the party for me to withdraw. That’s why I withdrew),” dela Rosa said.

A few hours earlier, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, through an authorized representative, also filed her COC for vice president under the Lakas-CMD party.

She replaced Lyle Uy.

Also withdrawing from the 2022 elections was former Department Labor and Employment (DOLE) Secretary Marianito Roque, who backed out from the senatorial race.

“It’s definite that I have withdrawn. But (DOLE) Sec. (Silvestre) Bello III has not yet decided to run as senator. We will know on Monday which is the substitution deadline,” he said in a Viber message.

DOLE spokesperson, Rolly Francia, said Bello has yet to decide.

“In the meantime, he will continue to work and take the lead in providing assistance to the people through DOLE’s flagship program TUPAD (Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers) for those severely affected by the pandemic,” Francia added.

Source: Philippines News Agency