﻿Go says gov’t committed to lasting peace, progress in Mindanao

The government is dedicated to sustaining President Rodrigo Duterte’s vision of long-lasting peace and development in the country.

On Saturday, the President reiterated that commitment during the fourth anniversary of the liberation of Marawi from the Islamic State-linked terrorists who attacked the city in 2017.

“We, in government, are strongly committed to bring back the city’s glory. And we will continue to foster cooperation among concerned stakeholders so that Marawi will be able to build back better and stronger,” the President said in his speech.

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go joined the President and other officials at the city’s Rizal Park in honoring state security forces and the people of Marawi City for their sacrifice and courage.

They also witnessed the distribution of certificates of title for permanent housing units to internally displaced persons by the National Housing Authority and the turnover of a PHP76-million assistance from the Cooperative Development Authority.

“Importante sa amin ni Pangulong Duterte ang kapayapaan, lalo na sa Mindanao. Wala na po dapat na patayan. Sino ba namang gustong magpatayan Pilipino laban sa kapwa Pilipino? Masakit ‘yun (The President and I value peace, especially in Mindanao. Killings must stop. No Filipino wants to kill a fellow Filipino. That will be sad),” Go said in a statement on Sunday. “The government’s efforts in achieving sustainable peace and development across the country must be continuously pursued.”

Go, as a member of Senate Special Committee on Marawi Rehabilitation, also asked community members for continuous cooperation in ensuring that Marawi City remains supported even amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the government will continue its efforts to address threats of terrorism and provide economic opportunities in Mindanao and address poverty, which becomes a root cause of conflicts.

“Talaga pong magulo noon. Pero nakita naman natin matapos maresolba ni dating Davao Mayor Duterte ang kriminalidad, naging mapayapa na ang lugar at malaki na ang pag-asenso ng negosyo at kabuhayan ng mga mamamayan (It used to be chaotic there. But after former Davao Mayor Duterte addressed criminality, peace was achieved and business and livelihood improved),” Go said, referring to how the President turned Davao around during his tenure as mayor.

“Patuloy po akong magseserbisyo sa mga kapatid natin sa Mindanao upang tuluyang makamit ang inaasam na kapayapaan at kaunlaran hindi lamang para sa mga kababayan nating Muslim kundi para sa buong Pilipinas (I will continue to serve our countrymen in Mindanao toward lasting peace and progress, not only for the Muslim community but for the entire country),” he added.

