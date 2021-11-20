﻿Go renews call to give incentives to fully-vaxxed 4Ps recipients

Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go has renewed his commitment to push his proposal to offer cash incentives to the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries who will seek full vaccination against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In a statement Friday, Go pointed out this strategy as a way to promote Covid-19 vaccination uptake among the marginalized sector, during the distribution of assistance to low-income communities in the towns of Sevilla, Bilar, and Sierra Bullones in Bohol province.

“Alam niyo, 84 percent ng mga 4Ps beneficiaries ay takot pa sa bakuna. Kailangang paigtingin pa natin ang pagpa-intindi sa kanila. Hindi ako sang-ayon sa ‘no bakuna, no ayuda’ kaya baliktarin natin. Nakapag-suggest na ako kay Pangulong Duterte na bigyan ng 500 pesos cash incentive ang lahat ng beneficiaries para maengganyo sila (You know, 84 percent of 4Ps beneficiaries are still afraid of the vaccine. We need to deepen our understanding on their stance. I don’t agree with ‘no vaccine, no help’ so let’s reverse it. I have already suggested to President Duterte to give a PHP500 cash incentive to all beneficiaries to entice them to get vaccinated),” Go said.

The senator sent a team to the town to extend support to residents who are trying to overcome the struggles brought by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The outreach team distributed snacks, vitamins, and masks to a total of 6,000 beneficiaries.

They also gave several residents computer tablets, shoes, and bicycles so that they can have better access to basic needs and services.

They conducted three separate relief efforts at the Sevilla municipal gym, Bilar gym, and municipal public emporium in Sierra Bullones.

The activities were held in batches to ensure all health and safety protocols were strictly observed.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development personnel handed out financial assistance to the residents in a separate distribution.

The Department of Trade and Industry and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority gave potential individuals opportunities to take part in their respective livelihood and scholarship programs based on their evaluation.

Go, as vice chair of the Senate committee on finance, supported several projects in Bohol to improve its public service delivery and create more economic opportunities for the residents.

Among these projects are the repair and improvement of the public market in Bilar and the concreting of roads in Sevilla.

He also supported the acquisition and installation of solar-powered street lights in Getafe; construction of a multi-purpose building and concretion of farm-to-market roads in Buenavista; improvement of a public market and acquisition of a multi-purpose vehicle and a dump truck for the local government of Clarin; and construction of the municipal slaughterhouse in Inabanga.

Other projects he supported are the construction of multi-purpose buildings in Dauis, Loay, Alicia, Anda, Balilihan, Batuan, Danao, Dimiao, Duero, Garcia-Hernandez, Guindulman, Loon, Valencia and Tagbilaran City; and improvement of evacuation centers in Panglao, Anda, Balilihan, Carmen, Corella, Garcia-Hernandez and Valencia.

