﻿Go leads aid distribution for ‘Vicky’ victims in Agusan Sur

– At least 271 persons affected by Tropical Depression Vicky in Agusan del Sur received various aid packages from various government agencies during a distribution on Tuesday.

Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, who led the activity, offered messages of hope to the affected residents, assuring them of government assistance.

“Your government, under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte, is here to respond to your needs. Whatever calamities our people have gone through, we in the government are always there and ready to assist to provide services,” Go said.

Even amid the coronavirus disease pandemic, Go said the administration “is working hard to provide protection and help to the people. We can win over against this pandemic if we rally all our support to the efforts of the government.”

Go distributed food packs, vitamins, face masks, and face shields to the 271 residents during the activity

He also raffled off 25 bikes and 25 tablets for students.

Among the national agencies that provided aid was the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), which released PHP3,000 each to the residents under its Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program.

The Department of Agriculture (DA), meanwhile, provided the affected farmers with 45 bags of rice seeds, and 3,000 pouches of assorted vegetable seeds.

On the other hand, the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) also gave 24 coconut farmers in Bunawan town PHP50,000 cash and 418 bags of fertilizer.

COMFORTING THE VICTIMS. Senator Christopher Lawrence ‘Bong’ Go comforts an elderly during his visit to Bunawan, Agusan del Sur on Tuesday (Dec. 29, 2020) to lead the distribution of relief assistance for residents affected by Tropical Depression Vicky that hit the province on Dec. 18, 2020. At least 271 residents received government aid during the activity. (PNA photo by Alexander Lopez)

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), meanwhile, released at least 65 fiberglass paddle boats to the affected inland fisherfolk in the area.

The Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC) also handed over the PHP5.25 million check for the 889 affected farmers in Agusan del Sur, and the PHP8.2 million check for the 1,543 farmers in the other provinces of Caraga.

Personnel of the National Housing Authority (NHA), meanwhile, were also present to assess houses damaged by the storm.

Bunawan Mayor Sylvia Elorde underscored the importance of the “convergence” of national agencies in responding to the immediate needs of the people.

The other Agusan del Sur towns that received assistance Tuesday were Rosario and Prosperidad, while the affected residents in Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte, received their government aid on Monday.

Go’s staff members are also set to deliver relief services in the other affected towns of Agusan del Sur and Surigao del Sur in a series of distribution activities until the first week of January next year.

