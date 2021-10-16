﻿Go hands over P25-M for DavNor’s oxygen refilling station

Senator Christopher Lawrence Go turned over on Thursday a check worth PHP25 million to the Davao Regional Medical Center (DRMC) for the establishment of an oxygen refilling station at the hospital.

Go, who visited here during the distribution of the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS), underscored the importance of constructing the facility in the province as it continues to battle with the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

He said the facility can help address any shortage of oxygen should a surge of Covid-19 cases occur in the province.

“My only condition to DRMC is (to) please help the poor patients,” Go said in his message.

Apart from that, he also urged the Tagumeñeos to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

As the chair of the Senate Committee on Health, he said the government is doing everything to achieve population protection.

“We have sufficient vaccines for all of you. We will make sure that no Filipino will be left behind,” he added.

The senator’s team also provided meals, vitamins, masks, and face shields to a total of 500 residents composed of persons with disabilities and solo parents.

Several lucky residents, through a raffle, also got new pairs of shoes, bicycles, and computer tablets from the senator.

Source: Philippines News Agency