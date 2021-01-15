﻿Go, DSWD aid 674 displaced Guimaras motorbanca crews

The office of Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) came to the aid of 674 boat captains and crew members from Guimaras who were displaced by the recent phase-out of wooden-hulled motorbancas.

On Thursday, 341 members of the Jordan Motorbanca Cooperative (JMBC) and 333 members of the Buenavista Motorbanca Owners and Sailors Association (BAMOSA) received their assistance, composed of face masks, face shields, vitamins, meal and food packs containing rice, canned goods, biscuits, noodles, and powdered milk.

A total of 15 bicycles and 15 tablets for students were also given to 30 recipients, according to a press statement from the office of Governor Samuel Gumarin.

The distribution was done at the Jordan Municipal Gym in Poblacion, Jordan for recipients coming from the JMBC and at the Buenavista Public Market in Mclain, Buenavista for BAMOSA members.

They were joined virtually by Senator Go.

The DSWD, through its assistance to individuals in crisis situation (AICS), gave each recipient PHP3,000 in financial aid.

Earlier, the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) decided not to extend the certificates of public convenience (CPC) and certificates of Philippine Registry (CPR) of the two motorbanca associations plying the Guimaras-Iloilo route.

In a letter dated January 4, MARINA Administrator Robert A. Empedrad informed the governor that they could no longer delay the implementation of the phase-out of wooden-hulled passenger ships.

Empedrad said the routes could be considered as fully served with the presence of two fiber-reinforced polymer (FRB) boats and two steel-hulled ships serving the Buenavista, Guimaras -Iloilo route, and two FRP boats, one steel-hulled ship, and three roll-on, roll-off (RoRo) vessels plying the Jordan, Guimaras – Iloilo route.

If necessary, he said, they would invite or field other operators to serve the routes to make sure that there is no shortage of boat service in the province.

