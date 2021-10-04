﻿Go biggest surprise in Day 2 of COC filing

A surprise bet highlighted the second day of filing of Certificates of Candidacy (COCs) at the Harbor Garden Tent of Sofitel Manila in Pasay City on Saturday.

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, accompanied by President Rodrigo Duterte, filed his COC for vice president

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, who is also the president of the ruling party Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan, was part of the entourage.

At the end of the second day of filing, there were already seven aspirants for President Duterte’s position, with one Victoriano Inte filing his COC.

Inte, 67, is a barangay official from Pasay City.

For the senatorial posts, those who submitted COCs are former senator JV Ejercito, broadcaster Raffy Tulfo, Joel Apolinario, Loreto Banosan, and Rodelo Pidoy.

Nine party-list organizations submitted their list of nominees, to add to the 18 that signified their intentions on Friday — APEC, PHILRECA, RECOBODA, Ako Padayon Pilipino, Abang Lingkod, PNPRA, PDP Cares, Ang Kabuhayan, and Bagong Henerasyon.

The filing period will end on October 8.

In their speeches, Duterte said he listened to the sentiments of Filipinos that he is not qualified to run as vice president under the Constitution while Go decided to seek the No. 2 post to continue the programs and changes started by the current administration.

