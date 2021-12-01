﻿Go backs out; Comelec says bets must personally file withdrawal

MANILA – Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go on Tuesday announced his withdrawal from the 2022 presidential elections during the 158th birth anniversary celebration of Andres Bonifacio at the Pinaglabanan Shrine in San Juan.

Reading a statement, Go said he wants to serve the country but realized it may not be the proper time yet.

He also affirmed his loyalty to President Rodrigo Durterte, whom he said he would serve for as long as he could.

“In the past few days, I realized that my heart and my mind are contradicting my actions. Talagang nagre-resist po ang aking katawan (My body is resisting my actions),” Go said.

“Ayaw din talaga ng aking pamilya, kaya naisip ko na siguro na di ko pa po panahon (My family is also against it so I thought it may not really be my time yet).”

He added that he does not want to cause the President any more problems.

Go said he spoke with the President, who is aware that he had been agonizing over his decision.

Filing

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Go has to personally submit his statement of withdrawal .

“For withdrawal, personal appearance is required,” Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said in a Viber message to reporters.

He added that substitution would no longer be allowed since the withdrawal is voluntary.

Comelec would not accept any filings on Tuesday, which is a national holiday because of Bonifacio Day.

Go originally filed his certificate of candidacy for vice president, then withdrew to seek the highest post.

He substituted for Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa.

“I leave my fate to God and the Filipino people as I vow to do my best every day to serve selflessly and tirelessly. I am willing to make the supreme sacrifice for the good of our country, and for the sake of unity among our supporters and leaders,” Go said.

“Sa mga nagnanais maging Pangulo at iba pang gustong magsilbi sa bayan, sana po ay unahin niyo ang kapakanan at interes ng mga Pilipino. Handa naman kami ni Pangulong Duterte na suportahan ang sinuman na tunay na magseserbisyo, makapagpapatuloy at poprotekta sa Duterte legacy tungo sa mas komportable, ligtas at maginhawang buhay para sa ating mga anak (Whoever wants to be president and serve the county must put the interest and welfare of Filipinos above all else. President Duterte and I will support anybody who will truly serve the country and continue and protect the Duterte legacy toward a more comfortable and safe lives for our children).” (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency