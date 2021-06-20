﻿Go backs incentives to allay vax fears, boost confidence

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go supported suggestions for the government to provide incentives to fully vaccinated individuals as it will encourage more to get inoculated immediately.

It will also address hesitation and fear while boosting public confidence in the national vaccination program.

“We welcome naman po ‘yung magbigay ng incentives para ma-encourage po (We welcome the giving of incentives to encourage people). Why not?” Go said during an ambush interview after he conducted a monitoring visit at the Malasakit Center of Davao Regional Medical Center in Tagum City, Davao del Norte last week.

“Kanya-kanya pong gimik ‘yan. Kanya-kanya pong pag-i-encourage sa mga Pilipino para magpabakuna na po sila. ‘Yun po ang importante rito na magpabakuna na, ma-encourage po at huwag matakot ‘yung Pilipino sa bakuna (Gimmicks and different kinds of encouragement are welcome. What is important is to encourage Filipinos to get vaccinated),” he added.

Go said the government is currently studying the possibility of providing incentives to fully vaccinated individuals, like less travel restrictions.

He also lauded local government units (LGUs) which implemented creative ways to encourage their constituents to get vaccinated.

“So, congratulations po sa mga LGUs, sa lahat po ng mga may inisyatibo na i-encourage po ang ating mga kababayan (Congratulations to LGUs that implemented ways to encourage their constituents). With or without incentives, kami na po ni Pangulong Duterte ang nagsasabi sa inyo, magpabakuna na kayo (President Duterte and I still encourage you to get vaccinated),” he said.

He also advised everyone to complete their doses.

Complacency

He likewise warned against complacency as new Covid-19 cases increase outside the National Capital Region Plus (Bulacan, Laguna, Cavite, and Rizal).

“So huwag ho tayong maging kumpiyansa. Bagama’t umpisa na po ang pagro-rollout ng bakuna ay huwag ho tayong maging kumpiyansa. Importante po rito ang patuloy na pag-iingat dahil hindi pa po normal ang panahon (Don’t be complacent. We have started the vaccine rollout but it doesn’t mean we can be too confident. We still have to be cautious because conditions are not yet normal),” he added.

To prevent the further spread of the virus, Go reminded Filipinos to continue complying with health guidelines and assured that the government will continue to balance the health and economy in its pandemic efforts.

Go said there is light at the end of the tunnel in beating the virus.

“Once we achieve herd immunity, we can go back to our normal lives. Until then, let’s not be complacent. There is light at the end of the tunnel. Let’s get vaccinated,” he said in Filipino.

Source: Philippines News Agency