﻿Go assures vaccines for Cebu islanders

Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go has assured residents of island localities in Cebu province that they will be administered coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccines.

A statement on Sunday said Go issued this remark in a video message during a two-day relief distribution activity for boatmen and small-scale fishermen in Bantayan Island last week.

He said the government continues to administer the Covid-19 vaccines to essential workers and other high-risk groups even in far-flung communities.

The government is working hard to expedite the jabs rollout, he said, as he encouraged essential workers to get inoculated and take care of their health by continuing to observe the mandated protocols and guidelines even after being fully vaccinated.

“Mga kababayan, sana nasa mabuti kayong kalagayan. Alam kong mahirap ang buhay dahil nandito pa tayo sa krisis dulot ng Covid-19. Magtulungan lang tayo, magmalasakit at magbayanihan para malampasan natin itong kinakaharap natin na krisis (My countrymen, I hope you are in good condition. I know life is hard because we are still amid the crisis caused by Covid-19. Let’s just work together, care for and help each other so that we can overcome this crisis we are facing),” Go said.

He also told the islanders to trust the vaccines, saying in Cebuano: “Don’t be afraid of it. The vaccine is the key or solution so that we can gradually return to our normal life. Let’s just trust the government and you need to accompany it with cooperation and discipline.”

The senator’s team distributed meals, vitamins, face masks and face shields to a total of 2,029 beneficiaries at the Sta. Fe municipal gym on July 21 and 22.

The activities were carried out in small batches and strict adherence with the health and safety protocols against Covid-19.

The statement also said the team gave select beneficiaries new pairs of shoes, while some were provided computer tablets for their children’s school needs. Other workers were given bicycles.

Personnel from the Department of Social Welfare and Development also gave financial aid as part of an ongoing effort by the national government to alleviate the economic impacts of the pandemic on vulnerable sectors.

The Department of Trade and Industry and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, on the other hand, committed to further extending aid upon completing assessments of potential beneficiaries.

One of the recipients, Ariel Rosario, 25, of Barangay Okoy, said he used to earn PHP300 a day from fishing, but because of the pandemic, it was reduced to only PHP100.

He thanked Go for bringing aid to them whose livelihood is dependent on the sea.

He said the assistance has answered the needs of his son amid the impact of the pandemic on their family.

Source: Philippines News Agency