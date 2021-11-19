﻿Go assures continuity of PRRD’s legacy in Cebu

Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go on Thursday assured Cebuanos of continued reforms started by the Duterte administration which have benefited the province, as he thanked a local political group for supporting his presidential bid.

In a statement, Go thanked local officials, saying, “I am humbled and grateful to Partido Barug of Cebu City for supporting my presidential bid.”

“Your support gives me more reason to work harder to ensure our total victory. Only then can we secure the continuity of the Duterte legacy,” he added.

Cebu City and the whole island province witnessed and benefited from the many gains achieved under the Duterte administration, Go noted.

The Malasakit Center, the senator’s brainchild, had its pilot site launching in Cebu City’s Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center in February of 2018.

Go was the Special Assistant to President Rodrigo Duterte when the latter promised to pour funds for the medical assistance program for Cebuanos.

“Next to the National Capital Region, the whole Cebu province hosts six Malasakit Centers that cater to particularly poor and indigent Cebuanos,” he noted.

He said Cebu received massive infrastructure projects, being the economic hub of central Philippines.

Go thanked all Cebuanos for their continuing support for him and Duterte.

“Sa mga kaigsuonan nakong Bisaya sa lungsod ug probinsya sa Cebu, daghang salamat sa inyong tabang ug padayong suporta sa amoa ni Presidente Duterte (To my Visayan brothers and sisters in the city and the province of Cebu, thank you very much for your help and continued support of President Duterte),” he said.

He said he and Duterte owed the Cebuanos a debt of gratitude for consistently supporting the programs of the administration.

The presidential aspirant said he strongly felt the need to step up to ensure the continuity of the reforms and vision of the Duterte administration.

He vowed to serve as a bridge between the government and the Filipino people – particularly the poor, hopeless and helpless – to ensure their needs are provided for, their concerns addressed, and their voices heard.

The senator also promised to work hard to accomplish the President’s remaining plans for the benefit of the Filipino people after Duterte’s term ends, adding that he would build on the positive changes initiated by the Duterte administration.

He specifically reaffirmed his commitment to the President’s crusade against illegal drugs, crime, and corruption.

Source: Philippines News Agency