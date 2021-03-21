﻿GnSan, SoCot get 3K more vax doses for expanded rollout

The Department of Health (DOH)-Region 12 has delivered nearly 3,000 additional doses of AstraZeneca vaccines to this city and South Cotabato province to expand the inoculation for front-line health care workers in the area.

The City Health Office (CHO) here received on Thursday a total of 119 vials or 1,190 doses while the Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO) of South Cotabato got 177 vials or 1,770 doses that were intended for the third batch of eligible health workers.

Dr. April Mae Maquilang, the CHO immunization program coordinator, said Friday they have targeted an initial 628 individuals for the expanded vaccination that will run for another seven days or until March 25.

“These are mainly intended for our community health workers and front-liners from the PNP (Philippine National Police),” she told reporters.

She said 571 of the recipients are health workers assigned in the temporary treatment and monitoring facilities as well as barangay quarantine and isolation centers for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) patients.

Some 57 personnel under the health services unit of the City Police Office are included in the third batch of vaccine recipients.

The identified vaccination sites are the gymnasium of Barangay Tinagacan, Dr. Jorge P. Royeca City Hospital, Mindanao Medical Center, MMG School of Midwifery, GenSan Medical Center, and the city police headquarters at Camp Fermin Lira.

Maquilang said they have allotted some 67 vials or 670 doses for the eligible community health workers and city police front-liners.

She said the remaining 52 vials or 520 doses will be utilized to augment the ongoing vaccination of medical professionals and staff members of 10 hospitals in the city.

CHO earlier received 84 vials or 840 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine for the second batch of the inoculation that started on March 16 and will end on March 22.

A total of 658 hospital workers were already vaccinated as of Thursday night or about 88 percent of the 748 eligible individuals.

In the first batch of inoculation from March 8 to 14, a total of 2,666 workers or about 85 percent of the 3,138 target recipients from six Covid-19 referral hospitals in the city received their first dose of the Sinovac vaccines.

In South Cotabato, the IPHO said the additional 1,770 AstraZeneca doses will cover the first dose of health workers assigned in its Covid-19 isolation and treatment facilities.

Dr. Rogelio Aturdido Jr., IPHO chief, said they expect the delivery of more vaccines in the coming days as they identified some 2,276 workers as eligible for the third batch of inoculation.

He said the DOH-12 separately delivered four vials of AstraZeneca vaccines for personnel of the Soccsksargen General Hospital in Surallah town who were not covered by the initial Sinovac rollout due to the quarantine protocol.

IPHO received 189 vials or 1,890 doses for the second batch of inoculation covering personnel of 22 private and public hospitals in the province.

Source: Philippines News Agency