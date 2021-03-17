﻿Globe’s 4G LTE network now fully up in Cavite

Cavite has been added to the growing list of provinces where Globe customers are expected to experience major improvements in their call, SMS, and data browsing due to the company’s sustained network builds and modernization.

Globe has expanded its LTE capacity with network migration from 3G to 4G LTE program in Alfonso, Amadeo, General Emilio Aguinaldo, Indang, Magallanes. Maragondon, Mendez-Nunez, Silang, Tagaytay City, and Ternate.

It has also fully activated its 4G LTE network in Naic, General Trias, and Trece Martires.

“Our customers in Cavite will now be able to get the most of their mobile experience by latching on the new standard of mobile data. By using 4G LTE, they now have the opportunity to take advantage of services that they can use without leaving their homes and getting exposed to possible health risks,” Joel Agustin, Globe senior vice president for program delivery, network technical group, said in a statement.

For customers who wish to benefit from Globe’s updated network, all they need to do is to switch to 5G-ready 4G LTE SIM cards if they are still using the old 3G SIMs.

“They also need to upgrade their mobile devices into 4G LTE capable ones now,” Agustin added.

Aside from Cavite, Globe is also targeting to complete the upgrade of its network in the remaining cities in Cebu, Davao del Sur, and Davao del Norte before the end of the month.

Shifting to a 5 G-ready 4G LTE SIM card is free at all Globe stores in Cavite, Cebu, Davao del Sur, and Davao del Norte.

Globe’s aggressive and sustained network builds and upgrades are showing enhanced overall customer data experience as the telecommunications emerged as the most improved in mobile average download speed across all technologies to 16.44 Mbps in the fourth quarter last year from 13.50 Mbps in the same period in 2019, a 22-percent improvement according to Ookla data.

Source: Philippines News Agency