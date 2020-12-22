﻿Globe to speed up cell site works in 24 areas

Globe Telecom on Tuesday lauded several local government units (LGU) for their one-stop permit shops, allowing the company to fast-track its improvement of services in underserved locations.

In a statement, Globe said these LGUs are in Palawan, Nueva Ecija, Negros Oriental, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Cebu, Quezon, Batangas, Bulacan and Ifugao.

“Palawan has the most LGUs with one-stop shops with five–namely El Nido, Coron, Brooke’s Point, Bataraza and Aborlan–which have made it easier and faster for Globe to process its applications to install new cell sites in their municipalities,” Globe said.

Nueva Ecija and Oriental Mindoro, it said, each have four towns with their own one-stop permit shops—in Licab, Munoz, Cabiao, and Talavera in Nueva Ecija; and in Calapan, Puerto Galera, Bulalacao, and Pola in Oriental Mindoro.

“Negros Oriental has two progressive LGUs–Dumaguete City and Tanjay City while Ipil in Zamboanga Sibugay; Toledo City in Cebu; Norzagaray in Bulacan; Lucena in Quezon; Balayan in Batangas; Mamburao in Occidental Mindoro; San Juan City in Metro Manila; and Alfonso Luna in Ifugao have also joined the list of LGUs that are very supportive of Globe’s cell tower installations,” Globe said.

Joel Agustin, Globe senior vice president for program delivery, network technical group, thanked these 24 LGUs for “complementing” Globe’s efforts in expanding its mobile network in their respective areas.

“We are hoping that these LGUs will inspire others to support and be with us in bringing better, more enjoyable, and accessible talk, SMS, and data services to more Filipinos in 2021,” Agustin said.

Earlier in December, Globe said Makati, Manila, Marikina, Calamba City in Laguna, Tagaytay City in Cavite, and Legazpi City in Albay were the first LGUs to set up their one-stop-shop for permitting requirements of telecommunication companies.

If more LGUs ease up on their permitting requirements, Globe hopes to install 2,000 cell towers in 2021

Source: Philippines News agency