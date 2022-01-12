Globe temporarily shuts down stores due to rising Covid-19 cases
Telecommunications provider Globe Telecom Inc. (Globe) on Tuesday announced the temporary closure of several stores amid the increasing cases of Covid-19 in the National Capital Region (NCR), nearby provinces, and other major metropolitan areas.
In a service advisory, Globe said some stores would remain open to handle “important transactions” such as plan application, upgrade, renewal, reactivation, device pick-up, change of ownership, change SIM, device return and replacement, bills payments, GCash cash-ins, and prepaid products.
“This move is done to also ensure the safety of customers and store personnel,” Globe said.
In addition to some stores remaining open, it advised customers to visit “Globe EasyHub” digital kiosks in select malls to shop, pay, explore, and access information on how to request customer service support.
These kiosks can be found in Ayala Malls Manila Bay, SM Manila, and Robinson’s Place Bacolod City.
“Customers may also download the updated GlobeOne app for free on Google Playstore and App store to be able to pay to manage their Globe accounts,” Globe said.
It also encouraged customers to visit its online shop or use GCash to pay utility bills, buy prepaid loads, or shop for essentials in partner stores.
An updated list of all online Globe stores is available at https://www.globe.com.ph/stay-safe-at-home/stores.html.
The list of Globe stores that will be temporarily closed are as follows:
Closed until January 11
Lucky Chinatown, Binondo, Manila
PowerPlant Mall, Makati City
Robinsons Magnolia, Quezon City
Shangri-La, Mandaluyong City
SM City Novaliches, Quezon City
SM City Sta. Mesa, Quezon City
SM Megamall, Mandaluyong City
Closed until January 12
Ayala Malls Fairview Terraces
ICONIC Globe Store, BGC, Taguig City –
Market Market, Taguig City
SM Center Lemery, Lemery
SM City Bacoor
SM City Batangas, Batangas City
SM City Marikina, Marikina City
SM City Masinag, Antipolo City
SM City Taytay, Rizal
Closed until January 13
Nepo Mall, Dagupan
SM City Lipa, Batangas
SM City Naga, Naga City
SM City Rosario, Cavite
Closed until January 14
D’Mall, Boracay, Aklan
Festival Supermall, Muntinlupa City
Robinsons Galleria, Quezon City
The District Imus, Imus
Closed until January 15
SM City Lucena, Lucena City –
SM Molino, Bacoor
SM City Santa Rosa, Sta. Rosa City
SM City Urdaneta Central, Urdaneta City
Closed until January 16
AliMall, Quezon City
Gaisano Grand Fiesta Mall, Cebu
SM City East Ortigas
SM City Valenzuela, Valenzuela City
Closed until January 17
SM City Clark, Angeles, Pampanga
Closed until further notice
SM City Bacolod, Bacolod City
SM City Baguio, Baguio City
Source: Philippines News Agency