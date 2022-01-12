﻿Globe temporarily shuts down stores due to rising Covid-19 cases

Telecommunications provider Globe Telecom Inc. (Globe) on Tuesday announced the temporary closure of several stores amid the increasing cases of Covid-19 in the National Capital Region (NCR), nearby provinces, and other major metropolitan areas.

In a service advisory, Globe said some stores would remain open to handle “important transactions” such as plan application, upgrade, renewal, reactivation, device pick-up, change of ownership, change SIM, device return and replacement, bills payments, GCash cash-ins, and prepaid products.

“This move is done to also ensure the safety of customers and store personnel,” Globe said.

In addition to some stores remaining open, it advised customers to visit “Globe EasyHub” digital kiosks in select malls to shop, pay, explore, and access information on how to request customer service support.

These kiosks can be found in Ayala Malls Manila Bay, SM Manila, and Robinson’s Place Bacolod City.

“Customers may also download the updated GlobeOne app for free on Google Playstore and App store to be able to pay to manage their Globe accounts,” Globe said.

It also encouraged customers to visit its online shop or use GCash to pay utility bills, buy prepaid loads, or shop for essentials in partner stores.

An updated list of all online Globe stores is available at https://www.globe.com.ph/stay-safe-at-home/stores.html.

The list of Globe stores that will be temporarily closed are as follows:

Closed until January 11

Lucky Chinatown, Binondo, Manila

PowerPlant Mall, Makati City

Robinsons Magnolia, Quezon City

Shangri-La, Mandaluyong City

SM City Novaliches, Quezon City

SM City Sta. Mesa, Quezon City

SM Megamall, Mandaluyong City

Closed until January 12

Ayala Malls Fairview Terraces

ICONIC Globe Store, BGC, Taguig City –

Market Market, Taguig City

SM Center Lemery, Lemery

SM City Bacoor

SM City Batangas, Batangas City

SM City Marikina, Marikina City

SM City Masinag, Antipolo City

SM City Taytay, Rizal

Closed until January 13

Nepo Mall, Dagupan

SM City Lipa, Batangas

SM City Naga, Naga City

SM City Rosario, Cavite

Closed until January 14

D’Mall, Boracay, Aklan

Festival Supermall, Muntinlupa City

Robinsons Galleria, Quezon City

The District Imus, Imus

Closed until January 15

SM City Lucena, Lucena City –

SM Molino, Bacoor

SM City Santa Rosa, Sta. Rosa City

SM City Urdaneta Central, Urdaneta City

Closed until January 16

AliMall, Quezon City

Gaisano Grand Fiesta Mall, Cebu

SM City East Ortigas

SM City Valenzuela, Valenzuela City

Closed until January 17

SM City Clark, Angeles, Pampanga

Closed until further notice

SM City Bacolod, Bacolod City

SM City Baguio, Baguio City

Source: Philippines News Agency