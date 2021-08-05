﻿Global Covid-19 cases surpass 200M: Johns Hopkins University

Global Covid-19 cases surpassed 200 million on Wednesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The global case count reached 200,014,602, with 4,252,873 deaths worldwide, as of 3:21 p.m. local time (1921 GMT), showed the data.

The United States reported 35,292,721 cases and 614,666 deaths, both the highest counts around the world, accounting for nearly 18 percent of the global cases and nearly 15 percent of the global deaths.

India recorded the world’s second largest caseload of 31,769,132, followed by Brazil with 19,985,817 cases as well as the world’s second largest death toll of 558,432.

Countries with more than 4 million cases also include Russia, France, Britain, Turkey, Argentina, Colombia, Spain, Italy and Iran, while other countries with over 100,000 deaths include India, Mexico, Peru, Russia, Britain, Italy, Colombia, France, Argentina and Indonesia, according to the university’s tally.

The global caseload reached the grim milestone of 100 million on Jan. 26, and doubled in more than half a year.

Source: Philippines News Agency