﻿Global cases exceed 150M-mark; India posts record-high infections

The world’s coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases have climbed to 152,113,753 on Saturday, with over 19.4 million people currently undergoing treatment, according to a global data aggregator.

The United States recorded the highest number of confirmed cases with over 33.1 million, followed by India with 19.16 million, and Brazil with 14.66 million infections since the pandemic began.

India, currently battling a surge in cases and a potentially more transmissible variant of coronavirus, posted record-high daily new infections at 402,110 in the past 24 hours, bringing to 3,272,256 its active cases to date.

Tally from the Worldometer showed that India has the fourth-highest number of deaths in the world at 211,853, with a total of 3,522 new fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

New cases and deaths soared in the Asian nation after it experienced a catastrophic wave of infections that started in February 2021, overwhelming hospitals and crematoriums.

In the past few days, several countries, including the US, have sent medical help.

‘Southeast Asia’

In Southeast Asia, Indonesia has the highest number of active cases (100,250), followed by the Philippines (72,248), Malaysia (29,631), While Indonesia and the Philippines have the highest number of confirmed cases, the two nations have also recorded a significantly high number of recoveries at 1,526,978 and 957,051, respectively.

On vaccination, April 28 figures from the Our World in Data showed that Indonesia ranks first in the number of people vaccinated. Out of its 270.63 million population, 4.4 percent or 19.23 million have received their shots.

Following Indonesia is Singapore who already vaccinated 2.21 million people, Cambodia at 2.11 million, the Philippines at 1.8 million, Malaysia at 1.36 million, Thailand at 1.28 million, Myanmar at 1.04 million, Vietnam at 318,792, Laos at 184,384, and Brunei at 2,323.

