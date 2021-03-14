﻿Ginebra trades Balanza to NorthPort

Ginebra and NorthPort once again made a trade which was approved on Friday, this time involving Jerrick Balanza.

The team, which is reportedly naming themselves as One Ginebra Nation, shipped Balanza to the Batang Pier for a chance to move up in the upcoming Philippine Basketball Association Draft.

Ginebra got NorthPort’s second round pick, which is slated at number 13 in the regular draft, giving the former, which also has the 12th pick in the regular rounds, an opportunity to select back-to-back.

The Barangay have to hand out their own second round pick to the Batang Pier to sweeten the pot, meaning the latter now has the 24th pick in the regular draft.

Meanwhile, Balanza will work with Letran coach Bonnie Tan once again, who is also NorthPort’s team manager, through the trade.

Balanza was the Knights’ team captain when they won the 2019 National Collegiate Athletic Association men’s basketball championship at the expense of archrivals San Beda Red Lions.

The trade came a week after both the Batang Pier traded Christian Standhardinger to the Barangay for Greg Slaughter.

Source: Philippines News Agency