﻿Ginebra clinches PBA bubble title

Barangay Ginebra took home the Philippine Basketball Association championship on Wednesday night after clinching an 82-78 win against TNT Tropang Giga in Game 5 of the finals at the Angeles University Foundation Sports and Cultural Center.

The Barangay sizzled within the last five minutes of the game, going on a 12-0 run to overturn a 68-73 deficit to an 80-73 lead with 56 seconds left before holding on following two free throws from LA Tenorio with 8.5 seconds left.

Japeth Aguilar tied his career-high 32 points on 8-of-12 field goals and 16-of-19 free throws alongside nine rebounds, two assists, and three steals for Ginebra, which won its 13th championship overall.

With the bubble championship categorized as a Philippine Cup title, this is also the franchise’s first pennant in what is usually the season’s first conference since 2007.

Despite only scoring 13 points on 5-of-17 shooting, Stanley Pringle delivered when it mattered the most, scoring back-to-back triples that put his team on top for good.

Tenorio sealed his Finals Most Valuable Player stint with 10 markers, two boards, six dimes, and one steal.

RR Pogoy led TNT anew with 23 points, but he was held to 6-of-21 shooting including 1-of-7 from the three-point area.

Poy Erram added 18 points, 15 rebounds, one assist, three blocks, and two steals.

Source: Philippines News agency