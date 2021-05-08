﻿Gimpayan named VisMin Cup Visayas leg MVP

MANILA – Jaymar Gimpayan, a recent basketball discovery, has been named top player of the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Visayas leg.

In a ceremony held at the Alcantara Civic Center in Cebu on Friday night, the Talisay wingman was presented the leg’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) award after leading his team to a 10-0 sweep of the classification round and an outright finals seat.

The 25-year-old Gimpayan got a total of 416 points in the MVP race, getting the first-place votes in almost all categories.

He was first in statistical points with 333, media votes with 25, and from the VisMin Super Cup office with 40.

He finished second in player voting with 18.

Gimapayan averaged 12.5 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game before the finals.

“Hindi ko ine-expect ito dahil talagang hard work lang talaga ginawa ko sa bawat laro (I did not expect this because all I did was to work hard in every game),” the native of Oleras, Northern Samar said.

He dedicated the award to his brother, who encouraged him to pursue a basketball career.

“Dine-dedicate ko ito sa kuya ko na talagang nagtulak sa akin na maglaro ng basketball at makipagsapalaran sa Maynila. Nagpapasalamat din ako sa mga teammates ko dahil hindi nila ako iniwan dito sa bubble. Talagang pamilya na turing nila sa akin. Kasama ko sila sa hirap at saya dito (I dedicate this to my older brother who pushed me to play basketball and take a chance in Manila. I also thank my teammates because they did not leave me here in the bubble. They treat me like family. They are with me in my struggles and joyful moments),” said Gimpayan, who played college ball for the Our Lady of Fatima University in the National Athletic Association of Schools, Colleges, and Universities before becoming a breakout star for Valenzuela in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.

Tubigon’s Joseph Marquez and Pari Llagas finished second and third in the MVP race with 358 points and 301 points, respectively.

Joining Gimpayan and Marquez in the All-Visayas Team were Talisay’s Paulo Hubalde and Jhaymo Eguilos, and Mandaue’s Gryann Mendoza. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency