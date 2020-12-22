﻿Ghanaian nabbed for domestic abuse in GenSan

Agents from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) arrested a Ghanaian national at the city international airport on Monday afternoon due to standing warrants of arrest for alleged domestic abuse.

Lawyer Regner Peneza, chief of the NBI Sarangani district office, identified the suspect as Abraham Amartey Akpey, 26, temporarily residing at La Cassandra subdivision in Barangay Sinawal here.

He said the suspect was nabbed upon arrival at the city airport via a Cebu Pacific Air flight from Manila around 1:55 p.m. The operation was conducted in coordination with the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines and the city airport police unit, he said.

Peneza said Tuesday the Ghanaian’s arrest was based on two arrest warrants for violation of Sections 5-A and 5-I of Republic Act 9262 or the Anti-Violence Against Women and their Children Act of 2004 issued by Regional Trial Court Branch 22 Judge Jose Blanza.

“These were based on complaints for alleged abuses filed by his Filipino wife,” he told reporters.

Section 5-A refers to the causing of “physical harm to the woman or her child” while 5-I is for “causing mental or emotional anguish, public ridicule or humiliation to the woman or her child, including, but not limited to, repeated verbal and emotional abuse, and denial of financial support or custody of minor children of access to the woman’s child/children.”

The court fixed a total bail bond of PHP74,000 for the two charges.

In her complaint, an “alias Sarah” claimed that she was a victim of mauling and extortion by the foreigner.

The two reportedly met online, with the Ghanaian eventually deciding to come to the country last year.

They lived together in this city and eventually got married but the suspect left for Manila several months ago after the charges were filed against him.

In an interview with reporters, Akpey denied the accusations and countered that his wife has “mental health problems.”

The suspect said the latter had supposedly harmed herself and attempted to commit suicide, and then blamed it on him.

“I actually came back to settle and reconcile with her,” the foreigner said, adding that he was surprised with his arrest.

Source: Philippines News agency