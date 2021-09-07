﻿Getting nat’l ID starts with online sign-up

The Davao City Police Office (DCPO) has promoted the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) with a recent social media post on how to begin the process of acquiring the Philippine Identification (PhilID) card.

In a Facebook post on Aug. 21, DCPO posted the process for Step 1 online registration, as enumerated by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA):

1. Log in and register at philsy.gov.ph.

2. Fill out all the needed information. Make sure you don’t miss out on any details.

3. Make sure that your contact/mobile number is active because the system will be sending you an OTP (one-time pin) code.

4. You will receive a message or email from PSA indicating the procedures for Step 2 (biometrics).

The PSA clarified that for now, the Step 1 online registration is available for Filipino residents only.

Step 2 will be done in registration centers as iris and fingerprint scans and front-facing photographs must be recorded.

The Philippine Post will deliver the PhilID cards. The entire process is free of charge.

Signed into law by President Rodrigo R. Duterte in August 2018, Republic Act 11055, or the Philippine Identification System Act, aims to establish a single national ID for all Filipinos and resident aliens.

The national ID shall be a valid proof of identity that shall be a means of simplifying public and private transactions, enrollment in schools, and the opening of bank accounts.

It also seeks to boost efficiency, especially in dealing with government services where people will only need to present one ID during transactions.

As of Aug.18, a total of 26,322,999 Filipinos have completed the Step 2 registration while 1,048,255 PhilID cards have been delivered.

Source: Philippines News Agency