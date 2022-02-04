﻿Get rid of medical wastes properly, DOH tells labs, hospitals

The Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday told laboratories and hospitals to dispose of their medical wastes properly amid reports that seven children caught coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) after playing with garbage dumped by a diagnostic center in Catanduanes.

“Unang una gusto nating paalalahanan ang lahat ng mga laboratoryo at facilities na may mga batas na sumasaklaw sa ganitong violations at polisiya (First of all, we want to remind laboratories and facilities that there are laws that cover this kind of violation as well as policies) to guide you on what you’re supposed to do regarding these medical wastes,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a media briefing.

An Inquirer report on Monday revealed that a village in the province’s capital town Virac had found on January 24 garbage containing over 1,900 syringes and 2,000 blood sample tubes for Covid-19 tests and HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) test kits, some of which were scattered on the shoreline.

“We are not going to tolerate this kind of irresponsible behavior,” she added.

Globally, the World Health Organization said tons of medical waste from the Covid-19 response expose the urgent need to improve health care waste management practices in countries.

In the Philippines, Vergeire said DOH continues to closely coordinate with other agencies, including health care facilities and local governments in providing guidelines on the disposal of Covid-19 wastes.

She said facilities are required to have a proper waste management system or else they cannot operate.

Source: Philippines News Agency