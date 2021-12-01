﻿Get inspiration from Bonifacio’s heroism, military told

MANILA – As the nation celebrated the 158th birthday of Gat Andres Bonifacio on Tuesday, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Andres Centino, said he is hoping that all members of the military would draw inspiration from the patriotism and heroism of the Father of the Philippine Revolution.

“To the men and women of the Armed Forces, may the patriotism and heroism of Gat Andres Bonifacio empower us to remain faithful and steadfast in our mandate of protecting the people and securing the state, which shall similarly inspire us into becoming more competent and dependable public servants that the Filipino people can truly rely on,” Centino said in a statement.

He said the AFP joins the rest of the Filipino nation in paying tribute to the Father of the Philippine Revolution and to the patriotism and heroism that left behind a legacy of liberty, dignity, and sovereignty for the country and its people.

“Today, 158 years after his birth, Gat Andres Bonifacio’s nationalistic spirit, which inspired the Katipunan and spurred our ancestors to unite and fight to establish our Republic, still lives on among us. His love of country, bravery, and sacrifices serve as enduring ideals that every freedom-loving citizen strives to emulate and pursue,” he added.

Centino joined President Rodrigo Duterte in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Spirit of Pinaglabanan Monument in Pinaglabanan Shrine in San Juan City.

This year’s celebration carries the theme Bonifacio 2021: Pagbubuklod para sa Kaligtasan at Kalusugan ng Bayan (Uniting for the Safety and Wellness of the Nation).

Duterte also conferred posthumously the Order of Lapu-Lapu with the Rank of Magalong to Gat Andres Bonifacio.

Buena Grace Distrito, a great-granddaughter of Bonifacio, received the award.

Also present in the ceremony were acting Presidential Spokesperson Cabinet Secretary Karlo Alexei Nograles, San Juan City Mayor Francisco Javier Zamora, and National Historical Commission of the Philippines Chairperson Dr. Rene Escalante. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency