﻿GenSan zone level vax drive eyes 105K recipients in 3 days

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – Health authorities here have brought their coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccination campaign to the “purok” or zone level as they aim to inoculate some 105,267 individuals in the next three days.

Dr. Rochelle Oco, head of the City Health Office (CHO), said on Monday they adopted such a strategy in line with the opening of the three-day nationwide Covid-19 mass vaccination activities.

She said hundreds of residents were monitored to have already lined up early in the morning in each of the 32 established sites for the National Vaccination Days.

President Rodrigo Duterte declared Nov. 29 to Dec. 1 as the “Bayanihan, Bakunahan National Covid-19 Vaccination Days” through Proclamation 1253 issued last week to ramp up inoculation coverage in the entire country.

In an advisory, CHO said it opened dedicated vaccination sites in all 26 barangays in the city and allowed onsite registration to fast-track the process.

It said the local government’s “mega” vaccination sites at the KCC, Robinsons, and SM mall will continue to accept walk-in recipients.

Residents may also avail of the vaccines at the McDonalds branch in Barangay Lagao, the covered court of Purok Lanton in Barangay Apopong, and the Mindanao State University gymnasium in Barangay Fatima.

The target recipients, expected to reach 35,089 per day, cover the rest of the adult population or 18 years old and above, and the pediatric group or those aged 12 to 17 years old.

To help achieve the target, Oco said they tapped officials of the city’s 609 purok to identify and convince the remaining unvaccinated individuals to get inoculated against Covid-19.

“If we can vaccinate at least 55 persons per purok then it would really help us achieve that,” she told reporters.

The city government is targeting to vaccinate a total of 459,732 individuals against Covid-19 before the end of the year to achieve population protection.

As of Nov. 26, CHO already administered some 391,449 vaccines, with the daily average reaching 7,053 individuals.

A total of 172,542 residents or 37.53 percent of the target are already fully vaccinated while 217,678 or 47.35 percent are waiting for their second doses.

At least 1,229 frontline healthcare workers in the area have also received their booster shots. (With a report from Allen V. Estabillo/PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency