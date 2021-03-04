﻿GenSan to build communal toilets to curb coastal contamination

The city government will construct communal or public restrooms in seaside communities here to address the rising levels of fecal coliform in its immediate coastal waters in the Sarangani Bay.

Allan Marcilla, head of the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO), said Wednesday they are currently coordinating with the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB)-Region 12 for the implementation of the project, which will cover at least two coastal barangays.

He said the recipient coastal communities, which are located in Barangay Dadiangas South and Barangay Labangal, will be divided into clusters to facilitate the proper utilization of the communal restrooms.

The local government had allotted an initial PHP500,000 for the project, which is supported by EMB-12.

Marcilla said the community comfort rooms will mainly cater to households situated near the shorelines that don’t have sanitary toilets.

“The difficult situation has forced residents to relieve themselves elsewhere and these wastes eventually end up in our coastal waters,” he told reporters.

The official said the fecal coliform level in the city’s immediate waters has continued to increase in the past due to the problem.

Last year, the local government closed down the Queen Tuna Park here to beachgoers due to the “alarming” fecal coliform presence based on its monitoring.

Marcilla said the latest test results showed that the coliform level in the waters has exceeded the standard level of 200 MPN/100 mL or most probable number per 100 milliliters.

The EMB and CENRO have been conducting periodic water quality monitoring in the city’s coastal waters.

The local government reported last year that the coliform levels at the Queen Tuna Park here varied from 500 MPN/100 mL to about 900 MPN/100 mL in certain periods.

It said the high fecal coliform levels, especially at Queen Tuna Park in Barangay Dadiangas South, indicate the continuing rampant open defecation practices of residents in nearby communities.

The seaside park, formerly known as Lion’s Beach, is a popular destination for residents who could not go to farther beach resorts.

Source: Philippines News Agency