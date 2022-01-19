﻿GenSan starts ‘no vaccine card, no entry’ policy

Authorities here have started implementing the “no vaccination card, no entry” policy for all persons entering establishments in the city.

Under Executive Order (EO) 1 Series of 2022, the barangay and Philippine National Police would be asking for vaccination certificates or vaccination cards on coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) upon entry into the establishments.

The policy started January 17 as stated on the EO issued by Mayor Ronnel Rivera and a copy of which was released to the media on Tuesday.

According to Barangay Calumpang chairperson Ryan Dupalco, he and his colleagues at the city’s 26 barangays are now implementing the new policy.

The measure is being imposed to prevent a further increase in Covid-19 infections in the city that is currently under Alert level 3 as recommended by the national Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases from January 16 to 31, 2022.

Based on the latest monitoring of the local Inter-Agency Task Force on Covid-19, the city has 57 new Covid-19 infections as of January 17, raising the current number of active Covid-19 cases to 487.

The city has a cumulative total of 14, 810 Covid-19 confirmed cases with 13,752 recoveries since the pandemic started in March 2020.

The number of deaths related to the virus stands at 571.

Source: Philippines News Agency