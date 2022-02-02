﻿GenSan residents urged to get jab amid Omicron threat

Health authorities here on Tuesday urged unvaccinated residents to get their coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) jabs after the city confirmed its first cases of the Omicron strain.

Dr. Fidel Peñamante, Philippine Medical Association (PMA) local chapter president, said Tuesday most of the city residents who had contracted Covid-19 were unvaccinated, including children.

Peñamante made the appeal after the city government announced on Saturday the detection of the first two documented cases of the Covid-19’s Omicron variant here.

The city public information office said specimens sent to the Philippine Genome Center showed those infected were a 26-year-old pregnant woman and a 62-year-old man.

Since the two have no histories of travel, health authorities said the Omicron cases were most likely due to local transmissions.

Dr. Ryan Aplicador, chief of the city government-run Dr. Jorge P. Royeca Memorial Hospital, said the detection strengthened suspicions that the recent surge in Covid-19 cases in the city was due to the more transmissible variant.

“I think what is spreading in the city now is Omicron,” he said.

As of January 29, the Department of Health in Soccsksargen logged a total of 1,562 newly detected Covid-19 infections.

On January 28 alone, the city logged 161 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Officials said the Covid-19 Omicron-infected female was admitted to a private hospital on January 2, and stayed there for three days.

She was found to have had close contact with four people, including one who also tested positive for Covid-19.

The second person with Omicron tested positive for Covid-19 when he went to a private hospital because he was coughing. He subsequently went on home quarantine.

Four of the seven people he had close contact with also tested positive for Covid-19.

By the time the two were confirmed to have contracted the variant, they and their contacts have already been certified recovered by doctors, officials said.

The city vaccination bulletin data showed that 358,173 or 76.87 percent of the city’s 465,938 residents eligible for vaccination have already been inoculated as of January 27.

“The city will possibly begin vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 against Covid-19 next week,” Peñamante said.

This city is one of the areas in the country that will stay under Alert Level 3 until February 15, Malacañang declared on Sunday evening.

Source: Philippines News Agency